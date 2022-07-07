Competition to find the strongest man in Horsham set to return

Last year was a great success and the 2022 event is set to be even bigger with the introduction of the woman's class.

The four available classes athletes can compete in are novice, intermediate, open and women's.

Athletes will battle it out over five events to determine who will be crowned Horsham’s strongest man or woman.

Action from the 2021 Horsham's Strongest Man competition

Events include lifting, moving and carrying heavy weights; doing as many repetitions in a set time as possible; or moving something heavy in the quickest time possible.

Popular strength event the ‘Atlas Stones’ will return. Athletes must lift and load five very large rocks, getting heavier in weight, to a platform at a height of around three-foot-six.

The first stone normally weighs around ten stone and the last somewhere around 25 stone.

The participants at last year's event

Manhood stones have traditionally been used as a test of strength, particularly in Scotland.

Spectators are also invited to try and lift the 164kg manhood stone – called Viribus

Viribus, which means strength in Latin, weighs 164kg which is about as heavy as a reindeer.

Competitors must lift Viribus from flat on the ground onto a platform more than three foot tall.

Only four men have successfully hoisted the stone so far so any would-be strongman is encouraged to try out this test of strength.

Horsham’s Strongest Man is open to all. For more information please email event organiser Brett Miles via [email protected].

Spectators are welcome. Local food and trade stands will also be on site.