Competition to write a poem for Hastings Day
People are being invited to take part in the annual Hastings Week Poetry Competition.
The theme for this year’s competition is The Bayeux Tapestry and there are categories for 11 years and under; 12-17 years and adults over 18.
You can only enter one poem and poems should be emailed to [email protected]. You can also send your poem to Cllr Bacon by post to Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings, TN34 3UY.
Don’t forget to include your full name, age and contact details with your entry. The deadline for entries is Monday October 20 at 5pm. The winners will be notified by the organisers and receive certificates and prizes,
Poems may be used in publications by the Hastings Week Committee.