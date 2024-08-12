Competition to write poem about iconic Sussex forest that inspired Winnie-thePooh

A. A. Milne, of course, went on to write Winnie-the-Pooh, much of which was based in the Ashdown Forest.

Now you can enter this competition, brought to you in partnership with Siân Thomas, Ashdown Forest’s poet in residence, and The Ashdown Forest Foundation. There are categories for adults and teenagers.

Ashdown Forest Chief Executive Mark Pearson said: "A. A. Milne’s first book of poetry, When We Were Very Young, first introduced Christopher Robin and his teddy bear to the world. This summer presents a perfect opportunity to get outside and see how the Forest inspires you.

"Perhaps our summer visitors, the Nightjars and Dartford Warblers, will assist you with their own lyrical talents. As long as time in the Forest helps to inspire your writing, your poem can be about anything from friends, the natural world, or something totally unrelated.

"If you are a regular visitor and writer, please also feel free to dust off an old favourite and submit that instead. Whether you are searching for a project to support an educational course, or for a way to

publicise your work as a budding or confident poet, this competition is for you."

The judging panel will be led by Sîan Thomas, who will be joined by Kathryn Aalto, author of the Natural World of Winnie-the-Pooh and Trustee of The Ashdown Forest Foundation, and novelist

and zoologist Sanjida O'Connell.

The winner in each of the two age categories will see their poem published on the Ashdown Forest website and will receive a set of Winnie-the-Pooh books, kindly donated by publishers Farshore. The closing date for applications is August 31 at 11.59pm.

The winners of each category will be announced on September 30. For all you need to know about entering click here

