Complaint sparks bid to 'regularise' West Sussex land as pet crematorium

A complaint about a West Sussex animal funeral business has sparked a bid to ‘regularise’ the use of land as a pet crematorium.

Horsham District Council is being asked to grant formal permission for a change of use of ‘empty land’ in Brighton Road, Shermanbury, near Henfield, for use as an animal crematorium.

The land at Barrack Cottages in Shermanbury houses a caravan, a sunken water storage tank and an incinerator. Mr Daniel Weston, of Weston Groundworks, is now seeking council approval for the ongoing operation of ‘a small-scale animal incineration service as part of an animal funeral business.’

In a statement to the council, he says: “The application is being submitted following a complaint made to the Local Planning Authority, to clarify the lawful use of the site and the nature of associated equipment and operations.”

The statement adds: “The site is set back from the road and benefits from a rural setting with limited nearby residential or commercial properties. The land has been used in connection with a specialist animal funeral service for a period of time and includes an incinerator for the respectful cremation of deceased animals.

"The use is not open to the public and serves clients (such as pet owners, vets, or farms) via pre-arranged collection.”

He says that a caravan on the site is used for storing equipment and supplies, a water tank is used for cleaning and operational support of the incinerator and a fridge unit is used ‘to preserve animal remains temporarily and hygienically prior to cremation.’

The statement adds: “The site is operated in full accordance with environmental and waste management regulations, and is not visually intrusive or disruptive to neighbouring land uses.”

And, it explains: “This application seeks to regularise the current operational use of the site for animal incineration and to confirm the acceptability of associated ancillary items (caravan, water tank, and fridge unit).

“No new buildings or structures are proposed, and no intensification of use is intended. The application simply seeks to confirm the appropriateness of the current low-impact use of the site in response to a third-party complaint.”

The statement concludes: “The use supports a rural business delivering a necessary and controlled service. As such, planning permission is respectfully sought to regularise and confirm the continued lawful use of the site.”