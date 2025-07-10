Comprehensive plans to reconfigure historic Steyning property revealed

Detailed plans to reconfigure an historic Steyning property could preserve and enhance it for future generations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grade II listed Gatewick House, in Church Lane, dates back to the 16th century, while the grounds are linked to a 12th century mill.

Applications have been made to Horsham District Council, including for Listed Building consent, for a sensitive refurbishment and reconfiguration of the main house and associated outbuildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans include selective demolition, upgrades to services, minor extensions and reinstatement of historical features.

The Grade II listed Gatewick House dates back to the 16th century, while the grounds are linked to a 12th century mill

The restoration plans have been guided by research carried out by Guy Sanderson after he bought Gatewick House and its six-and-a-half-acre estate from the Yorke family in 2024.

In a heritage statement submitted by ADAM Architecture, it states: "The new ownership now represents an opportunity to address some of the less sympathetic changes made in the twentieth century that now impact upon the significance of the house and its outbuildings, and to preserve and enhance the most significant elements of the estate."

The three-storey house lies adjacent to St Andrew and St Cuthman Church and the name dates back to the 12th century. A mill was established close to the church and granted to a family who later named themselves de Gatewyck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original core of Gatewick House was built under the ownership of the Farnefold family in the 16th century and this timber-framed structure is still contained within the property.

Guy Sanderson bought Gatewick House and its six-and-a-half-acre estate from the Yorke family in 2024

Many alterations have taken place of the years, with the Barnard family installing the garden archway in 1749, the Comper family creating service rooms in a wing at the rear in the early 19th century and the Rev John Goring adding decorated gables in moving the main staircase in the mid to late 19th century.

David Yorke bought the property in 1953 and set about extensive remodelling, with various aspects being changed by the family over the next 70 years.

Gatewick House was Grade II listed in 1955 and the house and grounds now lie within the Steyning Conservation Area. Two 18th century structures within the grounds were independently Grade II listed in 1980 - the L-shaped outbuilding, likely former stables, and the gateway, a folly converted into a stone archway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ADAM Architecture said: "Gatewick estate has a complex history, with a building on the site from the twelfth century, although the footprint and core structure of the existing house dates from the sixteenth century onwards.

"Parts of the grounds of Gatewick House could be of archaeological interest, particularly the archway and the site of Gatewick Mill. The estate as a whole also has some local historic significance in its association with previous inhabitants.

"The main house has seen multiple significant modifications. This has resulted in a unique mix of materials and architectural styles, which ultimately gives it a unique character.

"The house represents the evolution of a property from a relatively humble sixteenth century dwelling to a much larger residence with a strong retinue of staff, and then to a farmhouse, before being remodelled in a Georgian style in twentieth century."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the restoration is to ensure its long-term viability as a family home through a series of sensitive improvements that will preserve the character and atmosphere of the main house and ancillary outbuildings, rather than develop new ones.

Comprehensive plans for the house include removing incongruous elements, upgrading the interior, overhauling windows and doors, reconfiguring key areas to improve flow and restoring historical features.

Work is also planned on the loggia, potting shed, storerooms, tractor barn and orchard barn, as well replacing the deteriorated bridge.