Computer error blamed for confusion over Horsham leisure centre costs

A computer error is being blamed for causing confusion over charges for using facilities at a Horsham leisure centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of people who attend classes at The Pavilions in Horsham Park say they have suddenly been charged extra for children’s classes which were previously free as part of their membership deals.

Many have taken to social media raising concerns about the sudden change, describing it as ‘disgraceful.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One woman said she had a premium membership for the past three years and sometimes took along her children to go swimming – but had suddenly been told she now had to pay for them.

The Pavilions in the Park leisure centre in Horsham - there has been confusion over a change in membership costs

She said she had previously booked swimming sessions without any problems. Others said that they, too, had now been told there was an additional cost for up to four juniors. Some said they had now cancelled their membership because of the change.

A spokesperson for Places Leisure, which runs the leisure centre, said: “With our Premium Plus Flexi and Premium Flexi memberships our customers can add children onto their memberships.

"This option was free of charge until 2023 when we decided to introduce a small additional monthly fee. However, due to an IT error our customers have not been charged this additional fee since 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have recently rectified this issue and updated affected customers’ monthly charges to the correct amount.

“If customers have any enquiries about their membership or charges, they can reach out to their local centre team via phone or by using the contact form on our website.”