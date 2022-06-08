Concern for David from Bognor Regis

Sussex Police officers have expressed concern for David Crosthwaite, from Bognor Regis.

By Connor Gormley
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 8:33 am

Mr Crosthwaite, 52, was last seen in Bournemouth on May 30 and has since stopped communicating with friends and family, police said.

He is white, 5’ 7” and of medium build. He also has a number of tattoos, with a distinct design on his neck and throat area.

He has short grey hair and is clean shaven.

Missing David Crosthwaite, 52. Photo: Sussex Police.

Alongside Bournemouth, Mr Crosthwaite is believed to have links to Chichester.

Anyone who has seen Mr Crosthwaite or has any information related to his whereabouts has been urged to contact police online or via 101, citing serial number 686 of 05/06.

