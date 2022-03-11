Sussex Police said officers are concerned for the whereabouts of the young man, named only as Louis.

He was last seen at approximately 12.15pm on Thursday (March 10), police said.

A spokesperson added: "Louis is white, around 6 feet tall, of slim build.

Officers are concerned for the whereabouts of a young man from Worthing, named only as Louis. Photo: Sussex Police

"He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a long black coat with a hood, a shirt and jeans.

"He is likely to be walking, rather than using public transport and especially enjoys walking along the seafront."

Anyone who sees Louis, or has any further information, is urged to contact police online, or via 101 quoting serial 977 from 10/03.