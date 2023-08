Sussex Police are concerned for the welfare of Kenny, 32, who is missing from the Crawley area.

At six foot one, he has been described as slim, with short dark grey hair, and was last seen wearing a grey Stone Island jumper, grey jogging bottoms and black white trainers with red stitching and white soles.

Sussex Police say he also has a ‘grandma’ tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Kenny has links to Surrey and may be in the Redhill area.