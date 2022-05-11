Concern for missing Crawley man, with links to Horsham, last seen in town centre

Officers have said they are looking for Gordon Seales from Crawley, who was last seen in the town centre at around 11am on Tuesday (10 May).

Sussex Police has today (Wednesday, May 11) issued an appeal for information.

Gordon is white, 5’ 5”, and has very short, shaven hair. He walks with a limp and was last seen wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

He is known to use the bus and is still believed to be in the Crawley area. He does also have links to Horsham.

Anyone who has seen Gordon, or has any information as to his whereabouts, is urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 417 of 10/05.