Concern for missing Crawley man, with links to Horsham, last seen in town centre

Police have expressed their concerns for the welfare of a 47-year-old man who has gone missing from Crawley.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 5:02 pm

Officers have said they are looking for Gordon Seales from Crawley, who was last seen in the town centre at around 11am on Tuesday (10 May).

Sussex Police has today (Wednesday, May 11) issued an appeal for information.

Gordon is white, 5’ 5”, and has very short, shaven hair. He walks with a limp and was last seen wearing a black coat, black tracksuit bottoms and black shoes.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 47-year-old Gordon Seales from Crawley, who was last seen in the town centre at around 11am on Tuesday (10 May). Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

He is known to use the bus and is still believed to be in the Crawley area. He does also have links to Horsham.

Anyone who has seen Gordon, or has any information as to his whereabouts, is urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 417 of 10/05.

