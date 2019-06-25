Concern for missing Crowborough man Colin Smithers

Police say they are increasingly concerned for the well-being of Colin Smithers, 38.

He was reported missing from Crowborough and has not been seen since June 17.

Colin Smithers

He is described as white, 5’9”, of medium build, with thinning, very short brown hair and a neat beard and moustache.

He wears dark-rimmed glasses.

He was last seen in the Bricklayers Arms public house in Whitehill Road, Crowborough.

It is believed that he may have ties to Kent, Cambridgeshire and North Yorkshire, said police.

Contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 353 of 24/06.

More news:

Men from Lewes and Seaford to be stripped of illegal Newhaven drugs profits

Dog walker ‘kicked and punched’ in Lewes

Sussex has ‘highest number of dating scam victims’

Tiny Sussex kitten is one of nature’s rarest finds

Lewes man Paul Moss wanted on recall to prison