A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Douglas from Hastings, who was last seen in the town at around 10am on Wednesday (April 6).

“Douglas is white, 5’5” and of slim build. He has wavy blonde hair and wears glasses. His current clothing is unknown.”

He has known links to Hastings, St Leonards, Rye and Eastbourne.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 941 from 06/04.