Reece, a 15-year-old from Hastings who was last seen in the Bexhill Road area of the town, is described by police as white, slim, 5’8”, with medium length blond hair.

Reece, a 15-year-old from Hastings who was last seen in the Bexhill Road area of the town, is described by police as white, slim, 5’8”, with medium length blond hair.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, navy blue jeans and grey trainers without a bag.

Officers believe he also has links to St Leonards and Bexhill.