Concern over plan for 37 retirement units in Haywards Heath town centre

A planning application for dozens of new retirement homes in Haywards Heath is causing concern among some residents.

McCarthy Stone wants to demolish existing buildings at 3-15 The Broadway to provide 37 units for retirement living accommodation.

They also want to provide Class E commercial units, communal facilities and parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Sussex District Council received the original application in November 2021 and some amended plans in October and November 2022.

CGI of the latest plans for The Broadway in Haywards Heath by On Architecture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Hunt, of Broadway Court, said the application had provoked ‘considerable opposition’ in a recent public consultation. But McCarthy Stone insists its proposed development will benefit the town.

Paul said: “The site, inside a busy gyratory system, in the principal night-time entertainment location in town and with the proposed building overlooking the Star pub and its beer garden, is a peculiarly inappropriate location for retirement housing units.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The proposed building would impact detrimentally on the street-scape, architecture, character and functioning of The Broadway. Currently, almost half of the retirement housing units in the town are within a 300 metre radius of this site.”

Paul added that McCarthy Stone also wants to demolish Maxwelton House in Boltro Road to provide 50 retirement living apartments. He fears an increase in retirees would put pressure on local health services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CGI of the latest plans for The Broadway in Haywards Heath by On Architecture

The Broadway plan has received many letters of objection since 2021 and after amendments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident said: “Putting a retirement home in the middle of our entertainment area is completely inappropriate. There could be complaints about noise etc which could lead to curtailments on people enjoying themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another resident said the area already has ‘constant flooding issues’ on the roads. One resident said the development could be too tall and imposing for the site, calling the design ‘out of keeping’ with the area.

A McCarthy Stone spokesperson said: “Our proposals for The Broadway, in Haywards Heath will help to address a demand for retirement accommodation in the area, providing housing choice for older people, whilst freeing up the wider housing market for local families and first-time buyers further down the chain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said it would also relieve ‘the pressure of local Green Belt release’.

The spokesperson continued: “Our developments have wider benefits for the local economy, with 80 per cent of our customers using the local shops daily or often, and an average of £555,000 expenditure per development in the local economy every year. McCarthy Stone is aware of the level of local interest in the planning application and remains confident that the site represents a highly sustainable and suitable location for older persons accommodation and has met with the Councils Design Review Panel to address design concerns noted with the application.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a consultation response dated December 15, Haywards Heath Town Council said: “On balance, the Town Council supports this application as it believes it delivers Policies E8, E11, E13, B2 and B3 of the Haywards Heath Neighbourhood Plan. Furthermore, the Town Council believes this is the first step in delivering the Haywards Heath Town Centre Masterplan.”

The town council said it had concerns about increasing traffic flows and drainage, adding: “These must be addressed as part of the overall development plan for the site in order for it to be viable, fit for purpose and suitable for ‘retirement living’ accommodation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad