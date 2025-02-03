A proposal to convert a former hospital into an asylum seeker accommodation centre has been condemned.

The Home Office and accommodation provider Clearsprings Ready Homes are seeking to use Esperance House and Esperance Lodge, Hartington Place, Eastbourne, as dispersal accommodation for up to 125 people seeking asylum.

Council, education and health authorities have expressed concerns. Eastbourne Borough Council has made an official objection, citing a lack of school places and GP appointments, and an ‘already-significant homeless crisis’.

Eastbourne Borough Council leader Stephen Holt added: “"I have written as leader, alongside objections from the council, to express significant concerns about the proposals for Esperance House. We have made it clear that Eastbourne Borough Council does not support the proposals and have lodged our objections to the Home Office."

Picture: JL

A spokesperson for the Home Office said it would not comment on an individual accommodation site but added that ‘the government inherited an asylum system under exceptional strain, with tens of thousands of cases stuck in a backlog’.

The spokesperson added: "It remains our commitment to house people in more cost-effective and suitable accommodation in communities, achieving better value for the tax-payer."

Eastbourne Lib Dem MP Josh Babarinde urged the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, to reconsider the plans and expressed his ‘sincere concern’. He said there had been a lack of consultation with the community and local support organisations.

He added: “Like all communities, our town takes seriously our part in the legal duty to house those seeking asylum, until their claims are assessed – a process that takes months and sometimes years, thanks to the mess the last Government left our immigration system in.

Eastbourne Borough Councillor Robert Smart

"Many have been through unspeakable peril. This responsibility must include adequate scrutiny of the challenges that may be involved in any scheme proposed.

“I have been privy to documents expressing ‘risks and potential issues’ raised by local education, health and council authorities about this scheme and have sincere concerns that these issues - that stand to affect all stakeholders - have not been sufficiently addressed by the Home Office, nor by Clearsprings Ready Homes.

“I’m also concerned that many local support charities I’ve spoken to in recent days have not been consulted about the potential need to step up their support, and nor has our wider community.”

Eastbourne Borough Council Conservative opposition leader Robert Smart called the proposal ‘ludicrous’.

Picture: Josh Babarinde

He said: “This proposal from the Home Office shows an appalling disregard for Eastbourne’s future. Esperance House is located in a neighbourhood made up largely of elderly and vulnerable residents, and is close to the heart of Eastbourne’s tourism and hospitality businesses. It would be hard to find a site less suitable for housing asylum seekers.

“Eastbourne’s economy relies on tourism and small businesses. I have heard first hand how much pressure the government’s tax rising budget has already placed on them and this latest plan will come as a hammer blow.

“We also have one of the most acute housing shortages in the south east. It would be ludicrous to divert this site from providing the much needed homes local people need.

“The council may have put in an objection, but I am calling on them to take all available legal action to reject these proposals”