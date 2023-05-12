Concerns are being raised after a portrait of a former slave-owning Horsham MP was removed from display at the town’s museum.

Horsham District Council, which runs the museum, is being accused of ‘whitewashing history.’

English West India merchant Joseph Marryat, a slave owner and strong opponent of abolitionism, was elected MP for Horsham in 1808.

But a painting of him has disappeared from view at Horsham Museum. Now Storrington resident Sue Heeley is calling on the district council to reinstate the portrait.

She said: “Shame on Horsham District Council for removing the portrait of former local MP Joseph Marryat from the Horsham Museum. The painting should be reinstated alongside an explanation of his links with the slave trade.

"It is only by learning from past mistakes that civilisation can progress and improve in the future.

“Horsham District Council are public servants, and it is not their role to whitewash aspects of history that took place in a very different age.”

However the council maintains that the painting was removed in line with its normal policy of periodically changing items on display. And it says that the portrait might again go on show again if stories of early 19th century Horsham are highlighted in future.

A spokesperson said: "Horsham Museum’s galleries are regularly reviewed and redisplayed so that we have an opportunity to share stored artefacts and bring to life different stories of the district’s past.

"The museum’s displays are subject to a programme of changes so that we can showcase the many interesting items which we hold within the collection. Our current focus is to refresh the galleries so that each object is presented within the broader context of the time period of each gallery."We are dedicated to uncovering and highlighting links to racism and colonialism and are taking on board feedback so that we can best represent the communities of the district.

"The most recent gallery about the poet Percy Bysshe Shelley details his father’s political opponent James Baillie, who became MP for Horsham and opposed the abolition of the slave trade, so we are not attempting to hide these stories, but are actively ensuring that all stories are clearly anchored within their period of history."The portrait of Marryat was not previously displayed in a way that placed it within a larger historic context but there is the potential that in future it could return to display, if it was highlighting stories of early 19th century Horsham.

"It would be interpreted to detail his parliamentary links to the town as well as clearly detailing his links to the slave trade. This is in line with how we display and present all artefacts in the museum."

Joseph Marryat served as Horsham MP for four years from 1808 – 1812 when he was elected as MP for Sandwich and served the town until his death in 1824.