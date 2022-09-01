Concerns around the condition of public street phones in Eastbourne
The condition of a public phone in Eastbourne has been brought to the attention of BT.
Today (August 1) it was noticed that the phone opposite Clintons in Terminus Road has exposed wires where the handset should be, and the screen says ‘ringing’ with a constant noise coming from the phone.
As a result, the phone is unusable.
A BT spokesperson said: “Thank you for bringing the damage to this unit to our attention. We have now requested for repairs to be carried out at this site as soon as possible.”
If you notice more street phones in bad condition, please call BT on 0800 800 150.