Concerns Horsham will miss out in shake-up of local councils

Concerns are being raised that Horsham could miss out because of Government proposals to shake-up local councils.

Brighton and Hove, along with East and West Sussex are expected to be united in a super-council beneath an elected mayor under proposals expected to come into force next year.

But John Steele, president of the watchdog group the Horsham Society, says that a new council now needs to be formed in Horsham to make sure local views are represented on the new authority.

"As part of a new, much larger, Sussex council, a body capable of taking some local decisions in Horsham is now essential to the future of the town,” he says.

The Horsham neighbourhoods of Denne, Trafalgar and Forest have no town councils to represent local views

At the grassroots, he says: “The existing parish councils would still be there to provide very local services. And that raises an important issue for Horsham because unlike Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Petworth, Midhurst, and Arundel, which all have their own town councils – when a parish council covers a town it’s usually called a town council – Horsham is split into three neighbourhood councils and North Horsham Parish Council.

"So, uniquely among Sussex towns, Horsham does not have a body to represent it as a whole and provide local services tailored to local needs.”

Writing in the Horsham Society’s monthly magazine, he says anyone living in the centre of Horsham – the ‘unparished area’ which includes Denne, Forest and Trafalgar – is not currently governed by a town council.

“Whatever the past arguments for or against a town council the coming changes to local government, including the expected dissolution of Horsham District Council, now make it essential that Horsham has its own council. Otherwise, all decisions about our town, no matter how small will, in future, be taken by a unitary council, possibly based in Chichester, and inevitably, as time goes on, by people without direct local knowledge of Horsham’s history, culture and needs.

"Our local elected representatives on the unitary authority will form a very small group, with a correspondingly small voice, and, critically, they won’t be backed up by a council capable of speaking on behalf of the whole town.”

He adds: “Without its own town council, the larger part of Horsham will miss out and services which could be given a local dimension will instead be run from an office in Chichester. We need a body of local people elected to represent the town and with the powers to provide local services as and when required.”