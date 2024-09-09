Concerns are being raised over 'charity collectors' intimidating people in Horsham town centre into handing over money.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents say that the blue-shirted collectors – dubbed chuggers or charity muggers – frequently operate in West Street persistently and aggressively asking passersby to donate cash.

They are said to particularly target the vulnerable – the old, young and people on their own. Some ‘donors’ say they feel so intimidated by the collectors that they feel they cannot refuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some residents have now taken to social media to voice their disquiet over what is happening. One said: “It shouldn’t be allowed.”

Residents in Horsham are concerned about 'chuggers' intimidating passersby into giving them money

Another said: “Assuming they are there legally, I think any charity they were representing would be horrified about this.” And another added: “They stopped me recently, it wasn't a local charity, I don't believe. They were quite pushy and the information they were holding didn't look overly genuine.”

A spokesperson for Horsham District Council, which oversees charity street collections, said they have raised the matter with police. They added: “We are aware of activity of this kind recently where activities being carried out by the persons concerned are not an actionable activity in terms of the Local Government Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1976. We understand the impact that these activities may be having on some members of the community and have raised the matter with Sussex Police.

“We would always advise residents who feel a crime is being committed to call Sussex Police on 101 for non-emergencies or 999 if there is immediate danger.

"We would strongly advise that any affected residents report these sort of incidents to the police and to the fundraising regulator https://www.fundraisingregulator.org.uk/