Concerns are being raised over damaged paving in Horsham town centre.

Pavement slabs outside the Capitol Theatre in North Street have been replaced with a smooth-surfaced material which does not match the rest of the existing pathway.

Some people are now expressing dismay over the footpath’s appearance after earlier raising concerns over the original uneven slabs.

But West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for maintaing the pavement, says that the fix is a permanent solution following damage caused by vehicles going over the path.

Paving slabs outside Horsham's Capitol Theatre have been replaced with a mis-matched smooth material

A spokesperson said: “Repairs have been made using a material that will provide a permanent solution.

"This section of footway is subjected to vehicle movements including deliveries which has caused damage previously.

As they were: paving slabs outside Horsham's Capitol Theatre