Concerns over 'dangerous' long grass at major Horsham road junctions
Residents describe the situation as ‘dangerous’ and say they fear an increase in accidents.
They say that while some verges have been mown, others have been left to grow and there are fears that bike riders, motorcyclists and drivers of low-slung cars could be particularly vulnerable.
Many have been sharing their concerns on social media and are querying why West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for roadway grass cutting, has left long periods between grass-cutting.
One worried driver described the situation as ‘bizarre’ and said: “Mowing has taken place everywhere recently and areas have been mowed that have no impact on safety but the dangerous areas have been left.”
Another agreed: “It’s dangerous for bikers, cyclists and even horses when the grass is high.” And another added: “You can’t see past the vegetation, the line of vision needs to be kept clear.”
Roundabouts on the A264 road between Horsham and Crawley are said to be particularly bad, along with a stretch of the A24 between Horsham and Broadbridge Heath.
There are also concerns being raised about roadsigns also becoming overgrown and unreadable.
A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “If long grass on a roadside verge is obscuring views of oncoming traffic we encourage residents to report it to us directly on our website so that we can address it promptly, see www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/maintaining-roads-verges-and-pavements/verge-maintenance/grass-cutting/#report-a-grass-safety-issue
“The roadside verges in the Horsham area were first cut in April this year. We are currently carrying out a second cut which started in mid-May and will be completed by mid-June. This work includes all the roundabouts in the Horsham area which have now been cut.
“As the Highway Authority we routinely cut and maintain grass verges for road safety and visibility during the growing season between March to November and our grass cutting schedule is published on our website. Grass in the centre of roundabouts is cut monthly from March to September.
“If grass growth in a particular area affects visibility between cuts, we ask residents to tell us about it directly by using the reporting tool on our website so that we can arrange to cut any fast-growing grass between our routinely scheduled visits.”
