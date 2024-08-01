Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns are being raised over the exit of a new service station which opened last week in a Sussex village.

Local residents say that exiting the new Platts Corner Services at Platts Roundabout in Billingshurst is ‘an accident waiting to happen.’

They say that visibility is poor with roadside verges overgrown and promotional flags obscuring drivers’ views.

The new services – with a new Co-op store – opened on July 25 but residents have taken to social media raising concerns about exiting the area. One said: “Went to new Platts services yesterday, very easy to enter but when leaving and wanting to turn right it’s very dangerous. Visibility from traffic coming from Wisborough Green is none existent due to verges being overgrown and services flags in the way. It’s a accident waiting to happen.”

The newly-opened Platts Corner Services in Billingshurst

And others agreed. Another said: “The access road is too close to the roundabout, cars/motorbikes fly round that corner. But anyone exiting has not enough reaction time to observe both ways while also keeping eye out for traffic entering or leaving the [nearby] tip. Feel its only a matter of time and that's even with the removal if the mentioned verge.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for highways, said: “We take the issue of safety for all road users extremely seriously.

"Our grass cutting contractor will be cutting the highway verges at Platts Roundabout either today (Thursday) or tomorrow (Friday), subject to any unforeseen circumstances.”

He said the siting of flags in the area was a matter for district planning officials.