Ark Alexandra Academy School

Hastings MP Helena Dollimore has expressed concerns about Ark Alexandra Academy’s ban on mobile phones, raising the issue in Parliament last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year the school announced that it was banning mobile phones and smart watches, not only only in class but on the journey to and from school raising serious safety concerns from parents.

Addressing the House, Ms Dollimore said: “Many parents have been in touch with me over this issue. They support measures to reduce mobile phone use in school. They know how damaging this is but want the school to look at other options such as lock boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They have serious concerns about children not having phones on the journey to and from school and the safety issues around this. Can I ask how I can take this forward in parliament.”

Helena Dollimore speaking in Parliament

Responding, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Schools are encouraged to consult with parents on this issue in order to get the balance right. If she wants to put in for a debate I am sure she would get one.”

Speaking later Helena Dollimore said: “Thank you to all the parents and carers who have been in touch with me to share their views on Ark’s new mobile phone policy. I am pleased a local charity has offered to help with the cost of lock boxes and I’ve shared this offer with the school. I hope we can find a way forward.”

Ark Alexandra Academy has said it will become a mobile phone-free zone for students from the start of the new academic year. Students will have to leave their mobile phones and smartwatches at home and will no longer be permitted to bring them to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school described the decision as ‘a proactive step towards creating a positive learning environment, designed to foster more face-to-face interaction and reduce distractions’.

But many parents are worried, with some even labelling the move as ‘dangerous’.

One mum said: “My son has ASD and regularly gets lost. He relies on being able to contact us when needed.” Another pointed out that some children are diabetic and use phones or smart watches to monitor their glucose levels.

Another parent commented: “In the winter students will be walking or getting a bus in the dark with no form of communication. Have a phone safety box for students to place their phones in at form time and they can collect them at the end of the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhys Spiers, Executive Principal at Ark Alexandra, said: "We have been sharing our plans with the school community for some time, so this is not an unexpected policy change. Research shows how mobile phones can distract from the learning environment, stifle a child's development and are the most significant cause of disruption, which diverts teachers' efforts away from learning.

"By going mobile free, our focus will be on engaging students' in more positive activities as we invest further in outdoor education, rewards trips, and our extra-curricular programme, which includes Cadets, the Duke of Edinburgh Award, sports teams, music, and much more."

Ark Academy was rated as ‘requiring improvement’ following its last Ofsted inspection.