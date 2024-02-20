Concerns over Horsham roadworks raised by MP
Sir Jeremy has spoken out about the impact of SGN’s gas network upgrades on Worthing Road from the junction of Blackbridge Lane to the Sainsburys roundabout.
The road was shut yesterday (Monday) and is expected to remain closed for three months – coinciding with other roadworks in the Carfax and Guildford Road.
There was traffic chaos in the town this morning (Tuesday) as drivers tried to get to work and to ferry children to school.
Sir Jeremy said: “I have been assured that SGN will be extremely focused on meeting deadlines and finishing these very disruptive but essential roadworks as swiftly as possible.
"West Sussex County Council assure me that they will be closely monitoring progress on the works including through the innovative use of CCTV. I have also been in contact with Metrobus and Compass about the impact of the SGN works on bus services and those travelling into Horsham and I am posting regular updates on my Facebook and website.
"Although I am told these works have to proceed it is clearly going to be a difficult time. I am concerned that other roadworks will be conducted around the town in parallel which is not going to help what could prove a challenging situation. I have already flagged this with West Sussex and will continue to raise specific residents’ concerns as these progress.
“If residents face specific challenges as a result of the roadworks and feel that it would be helpful for me to raise points directly with any involved organisation then please do email me on [email protected]”.