Concerns over huge increase in water bills facing residents in Horsham

Concerns are being expressed over a huge increase in water bills facing residents in Horsham.

Southern Water says customers are set to see bills rise by £224 this April – an increase of 47 per cent. Local MP John Milne says that it is not good enough, and that it is time for water regulator Ofwat to be replaced to hold water companies to account.

However, a number of Horsham residents say they are facing even higher bills. Many have taken to social media saying that they have been told their bills will double this spring. One said her monthly bill had gone up from £37 to £75. Another said her bill had risen from £25 to £62 a month and yet another said their bill had gone from £54 a month to £92. The increases were condemned as ‘a disgrace.’

John Milne says Southern Water are one of six firms asking Ofwat to allow them to set even higher bills for their customers. “It means there could be even more expensive water bills for people across Horsham,” he said.

He added: "It is deeply concerning that water companies are seeking to increase customer bills, while gallons of sewage continue to be poured into our British rivers and seas.

"The current regulatory framework from Ofwat has not effectively addressed water company performance issues. We must replace Ofwat to create a more robust regulatory system to protect customers.

"Many of my constituents are already struggling with the cost of living and now face with bill increases, this is not good enough. The Government must knuckle down to address this."

Southern Water says it is to appeal to the Competition and Markets Authority over Ofwat’s ‘Final Determination’ for 2025-30 which set how much water companies could invest in their networks over the next five years – and it specified the level of customer bills to support that work.

Southern Water chief executive Lawrence Gosden said Ofwat’s Final Determination “would not enable us to deliver the environmental and performance improvements and new infrastructure that our customers and communities rightly expect.”

But the company admits that its appeal to the Competition and Markets Authority “will not affect customer bills for 2025-26.” However it says that support it offers to households in the greatest need has “expanded significantly over the last year. As part of this, over the next five years we are increasing the number of homes receiving a discount of 45 per cent or more on their bill to 182,000 homes.”

Meanwhile Ofwat chief executive David Black says he recognised that customers are facing increased financial pressures. But he maintained: “While water bills will vary depending on the circumstances of each household, the average increase forecasted for 2025/26 will be 26 per cent or £123. We have pushed companies to double the amount of support over the next five-year period and strongly encourage customers who are struggling to pay their water bills to contact their water company to access this.”

He said Ofwat had approved a £104 investment over the next five years to “accelerate the delivery of cleaner rivers and seas and help to secure long-term drinking water supplies for customers.

"This is an ambitious programme of work, and we now need to see companies deliver significant improvement in performance for customers and the environment. Where companies underperform, or investment isn’t delivered, we will hold companies to account and protect customers.”