An organisation held an event at the weekend for residents to air their concerns about major development plans for the former bathing pool site in St Leonards.

The event on Sunday (April 27) was run by the West Marina Partnership (WMP), an umbrella organisation set up to channel the concerns of locals, clubs and organisations.

It comes as plans for the site in St Leonards are set to be unveiled this week by developers at an upcoming public exhibition.

Bryan Fisher, on behalf of WMP, said Sunday’s event was well-attended.

The Old Bathing Pool site in St Leonards.

He said the old bathing pool site in St Leonards was the last remaining green space adjoining the seafront and its unique position at the end of the promenade offered a ‘one-off chance to focus upon leisure and tourism activities/businesses on the site’s eastern end’.

Bryan said there was a need for housing but it should be at the western end of the site and be focused on one- to two-bedroom homes of affordable housing.

He said concerned groups have been involved in seeking the best possible use of the site for many years. A recent petition by Save Our Bathing Site (SOBS) was signed by almost 3,300 people, he added.

West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL), a joint venture company between the Generator Group and County Gate Properties, has been working on proposals for the redevelopment of the former bathing pool and holiday camp site at West Marina.

Residents at the meeting on Sunday

It said it is also launching a public consultation to invite people to give feedback on the plans ahead of them being submitted to the borough council.

The current proposals, which were first revealed in November 2021, include building new homes, tourist accommodation, artists’ studios, children’s play, cafes and a slipway.

Developers will be holding their consultation event on Tuesday (April 29) from 3pm to 7pm at the Project Space in Electro Studios, Seaside Road, St Leonards.

They are also hosting a public exhibition on Friday (May 2) from 9.30am to 6pm inside Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

A spokesperson for West Marina St Leonards Ltd said: “The site is allocated in the Local Plan for residential led mixed-use development, to deliver commercial, leisure and residential uses. We are committed to creating a sustainable, dynamic and thriving community that integrates housing, work, leisure and culture.

“The aspiration is to rejuvenate this brownfield site at the far western end of St Leonards seafront, transforming it into a vibrant hub that will benefit residents, visitors and businesses.

“We are committed to listening and responding to the views of residents and stakeholders to ensure the creation of a sensitively-designed scheme which delivers tangible community benefits for West St Leonards and the wider district. We are inviting neighbours and stakeholders to come and meet us to discuss our emerging proposals in more detail and ask questions.”

When the plans were first revealed, a Hastings Borough Council spokesperson announced the conclusion of a joint venture agreement with County Gate Properties supported by Generator Group to bring forward the regeneration scheme.

The council entered into a Development Agreement with West Marina St Leonards Ltd (WMSLL) in October 2021.