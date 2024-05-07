Concerns are being raised over plans to upgrade a mobile phone mast in a village near Horsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mobile Broadband Network – a joint venture between EE and H3G UK – has informed Horsham District Council that it plans to upgrade a telecommunications mast and cabinets at Broadbridge Way in Broadbridge Heath.

It intends to replace an existing 18m monopole with a 19m mast and replace existing telecommunications cabinets in the area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

But some residents are concerned about the mast’s proximity to schools and parks. One said: “This proposed mast would be the fourth successive mast at this site. Telecom companies are required, under the Code of Practice for Wireless Network Development in England, to consult with schools. Children and students are classed as 'sensitive receptors'.”

But she added: “No consultation for any mast on this site has ever taken place with Shelley Primary School – 200m away, approx – or Tanbridge House School – 180m approx for playing fields, and 385m approx school buildings – or local residents living close to the mast.”

Another objector, in a letter to the council, expressed concerns for the health of people living nearby. They said: “There are no safety studies on the cumulative effects on health from exposure to these radiation emissions 24/7 over a lifetime.”