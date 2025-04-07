Concerns raised at public consultation for 400 homes and secondary school near Ford Lane

An artist's impression of the proposed country park.

Overloaded infrastructure, and the ‘unsuitable’ setting of a secondary school were among the concerns expressed by residents during a public consultation on plans for land south of Ford Lane last Wednesday (April 02).

If approved, the proposals will also see the construction of a county park, a new community space, and new cycle/ footpaths across the 24.7 hectare site.

Of the 400 homes proposed for the site, developers say up to 30 per cent will be affordable homes, and it’s hoped the community centre and country park will create new amenities for the community at large to enjoy.

At the moment, the site itself is mostly agricultural, with most of the land being used for pasture and sileage. It is bordered by Yapton to the south west and Ford Lane to the north, with more agricultural land to the north east.

Developers say the site was identified as a preferred location for a new secondary school from a number of options shortlisted by West Sussex County Council, and that its construction will ‘provide benefits for the whole community – promoting inclusivity, improving biodiversity and wellbeing.’

The school has been designed with new, nearby developments in mind, developers say, including the permitted new growth in The Landings – a 1,000 home project that includes a 60 bed care home on the former Ford Airfield.

It's also hoped the proposed country park will contribute to the community, giving locals a space to come together and enjoy the natural world.

"The creation of a sizeable country park will provide a high-quality landscape creating opportunities for improved amenity andrecreation for both existing and future residents,” developers say.

"The park will provide ample space for formal play as well as informal recreation, creating a dynamic and animated place to live, work and play in.”

But residents aren’t quite so convinced, and believe the proposed development might do more harm then good. For many, the location of the 10-form entry secondary school was particular cause for concern.

"This school is going to blight all of the estates to the south side of it because there isn’t enough access,” said Michael Morrison, who has lived in the area for forty years. “It’s just not a sustainable location for a big school like this.”

Although most residents agree on the need for a new school, and indeed more houses, concerns like these were echoed by many of the people in attendance at last week’s event. One couple told the Bognor Regis Observer they were worried that the placement of the school might lead to anti-social behaviour in the surrounding estates, and another said nearby roads simply weren’t equipped to handle an influx of new people trying to use local services.

The public consultation runs until April 25, so there’s still plenty of time for residents to ask questions and make their voices heard. To find out more about the plans, and take part in the consultation, visit https://landsouthof-fordlane.co.uk/.

Residents can also speak directly to a member of the team by emailing [email protected] or calling 0800 148 8911.