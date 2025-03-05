Concerns raised over peregrine falcons nesting at Horsham development site

Concerns are being raised over peregrine falcons nesting at a Horsham site earmarked for housing development.

The birds of prey are nesting at Horsham Enterprise Park – the site of the former pharmaceutical company Novartis – off Parsonage Road.

But local residents have been expressing fears over what will happen to the fast-flying birds when development starts. West Sussex County Council, which owns the site, has earmarked it for the building of 500 new homes. A planning application is expected to be submitted soon.

Meanwhile, Horsham Councillor Colin Minto has raised concerns over the falcons with the county council, which, he says, is aware of the birds being on the site ‘and the implications for this development.’

He said he had been informed by a spokesperson: “The impact on the falcons will need to be fully addressed in the new application to be submitted shortly. The peregrine falcons are given full legal protection under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

“We will of course be seeking the advice of our ecologists on this matter when the application is submitted. It will be fully considered and all appropriate measures will be explored.

“In addition, local expert input will help ensure that the developers take appropriate precautions.” Colin said that Horsham district councillors and council officers were involved in the input.

Originally, West Sussex County Council had been planned to include office space, as well as houses, at Horsham Enterprise Park. But last year the county council said the market had changed and demand for high end office/commercial space had collapsed with ‘little if any demand within Horsham.’