Concert in aid of Sussex charity that helped transform the life of young girl

She was born prematurely at 24 weeks and three days, with her twin sister Emily who unfortunately did not survive.

Felicity, underwent a number of life-saving procedures after she was born and spent three months at the Trevor Mann Baby Unit and then another three months in the high dependency unit at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, in Brighton.

She is now seven, having started school at Chailey Heritage Foundation when she was just three in the preschool class. Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

This Friday, September 13 and Saturday 14, close friends Matt and Rachel Cowling are staging a special musical concert to raise funds for Chailey Heritage Foundation.

Matt said: "We have come to understand how special Chailey Heritage really is. We realise how much support the charity has provided to Felicity and her family. Nothing is too much for people who work at Chailey Heritage. Impossible is a word that does not exist there."

Their fundraising target is £10,000, and some tickets are still available.

Mum, Amy, said: "Felicity has very complex needs. Felicity has 4 limb Cerebral Palsy with dystonia, bilateral hearing loss and now has cochlear implants. She also requires oxygen 24hrs a day and is fed using a pump due to severe reflux and gut dysmotility.

"We could not find a nursery that could meet her needs when she was a baby, and she was finally given a place at Chailey Heritage School. Here she gets the expert help and support that she needs and they treat her like a person, which is so important.

"Everyone at the school is amazing, you can see that they all love what they do. We know that Felicity is in safe hands. She absolutely loves going to school - she goes with a smile and she comes back with a smile.

"She’s given the opportunity to do so much more than we ever thought she’d be able to. She's horse-riding, swimming, cycling and has even learnt to use an eye tracking communication system called EyeGaze, which has opened up another world of opportunities for her. Felicity has been in and out of hospitals all her life, but she’s a fighter."

Amy and her family always had the support of her friends, Matt and Rachel Cowling, ever since Felicity was born.

Matt says the three concerts will be very special. "Last year we decided to support Chailey Heritage for the first time after speaking to Felicity’s family. We will be performing in the charity’s Dream Centre once again, and it is a truly magical venue raising money for a truly magical cause.

"This year we’re going even bigger with a 14-piece band, choir, professional musicians and singers, gifted amateurs and those who just love to sing. One highlight will be a Makaton performance from students and their support teams at Chailey, projected on the big screen in the Dream Centre. The chosen song will be the great ‘I Can't Help Falling in love’, from the show, All Shook Up and originally sung by Elvis Presley. There will be songs from our favourite musicals, including Mamma Mia, Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables.

"It will be a night, or afternoon, to remember. There are a few tickets left so please come along to support us, and help Chailey Heritage Foundation.

"James Honess is the Musical Director, and he is just great. It will be really special to have a choir performing as part of our show for the very first time."

There will be two evening shows on Friday 13th September and Saturday 14th September, as well as a more relaxed matinee on Saturday daytime.

You can book tickets here

