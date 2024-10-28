Concerts raise thousands for Sussex children's charity

Matt and Rachel Cowling, and MD, James Honess, raised more than £11,400 this year, by staging three sell-out performances of "The Show that goes Like This!, a Jumbo Ensemble production held at the charity's Dream Centre.

The concerts included professional musicians, singers, gifted amateurs, a choir, and a 15-piece orchestra.

Matt, Rachel and James, along with some of the company, have visited Chailey Heritage again to join one of their music classes. Rachel said it was a magical morning.

She said: "It was a wonderful time and, in truth, very emotional too. We were invited to Michelle Maskell's music lesson, who, as well as being the music teacher at Chailey Heritage School, was also one of our violinists and took part in the shows.

"We sang three songs from our concert, and then three of the children came to the front of the Chapel and sang as well. It was such good fun - some of the children were holding hands and waving, they were enjoying it so much, and so were we.

"At times, we were fighting back the tears, and it made us realise what an amazing charity we are raising money for."

Rachel said after the shows, "We received many positive comments afterwards - some people asked where we were going on tour next, and more than one person described the show as being absolutely magical.

"That was a compliment for everyone involved in Jumbo Ensemble. It really couldn't have gone any better, and we raised almost double what we did last year, when we also staged a concert for Chailey Heritage."

Matt, Rachel and James, decided to support Chailey Heritage Foundation because they are friends with the family of one of our students, young Felicity.

Amy, Felicity’s mum said: “Felicity was born prematurely at 24 weeks and three days, with her twin sister. Unfortunately, her twin did not survive.”

"Felicity has very complex needs. She suffers from hearing loss, chronic lung disease, global developmental delay, four limb cerebral palsy, dystonia as well as digestive problems. At Chailey Heritage Foundation, Felicity gets the expert help and support that she needs and they treat her like a person, which is so important. She’s given the opportunity to do so much more than we ever thought she’d be able to. She's horse-riding, swimming, cycling and has even learnt to use an eye tracking communication system called EyeGaze, which has opened a world of opportunities for her.”

Tanya Hunt, Head of Fundraising, said the charity is grateful for the Jumbo Ensemble team for raising this amazing amount.

"We are greatly indebted to Matt, Rachel and James and the whole team for putting on such a wonderful event and raising an incredible amount of money. That money will ensure that Chailey Heritage Foundation can continue to support young people like Felicity and make a real difference to their lives."

One highlight of the evening was a Makaton performance from disabled students and their support teams at Chailey Heritage Foundation, projected on the big screen in the Dream Centre. The chosen song was Can’t Help Falling in Love, from the show, All Shook Up and originally sung by Elvis Presley.

Have you read? Tributes paid to Sussex bonfire legend who died

Have you read? In 50 pictures: Amazing vintage toy collection goes under the hammer in Sussex

1 . Concerts raise funds for Sussex children's charity Concerts raise funds for Sussex children's charity Photo: supplied

2 . Concerts raise funds for Sussex children's charity Concerts raise funds for Sussex children's charity Photo: supplied

3 . Concerts raise funds for Sussex children's charity Concerts raise funds for Sussex children's charity Photo: supplied