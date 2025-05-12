'Confident step forward' for 'landmark' Bognor Regis theatre works

An artist's impression of the finished project.

Contractors working on Bognor’s multi-million pound theatre renovation have say work is progressing well and according to schedule.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council confirmed that several key stages of the work have already been completed, paving the way for the next phase of the project.

Completion of the piling mat and haul road has enabled piling activities to commence on the site, reflecting what the council has called ‘a key milestone in the delivery of the building’s foundations’.

Major preparatory tasks, including asbestos removal, service isolations demolition of existing structures and temporary work have been successfully completed, laying the groundwork for the main work itself.

Alongside all this, the council says that the site has continued to operate with zero incidents RIDDORs (reporting of injuries, diseases and dangerous occurrences regulations); a testament to rigorous site safety protocols and environmental controls.

Following all this work, contractors have moved into a new stage of construction.The erection of scaffolding structures has begun, in order to support further structural roof and facade work, grounds work is ongoing, and procurement of specialist packages is progressing well.

Jonathan Hawkins, Project Manager, Neilcott Construction said: "We are pleased with the progress made to date and proud to confirm that the project is on track. With the main construction phase now underway, we look forward to seeing this important redevelopment take shape over the coming weeks."

For any inquiries regarding the ongoing construction work please contact Arun District Council's community representatives, DevComms, at [email protected] or on 0800 080 3178.