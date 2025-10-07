Conservation partnership helps establishes new population in Sussex for Britain’s rarest cricket

A conservation partnership has helped establish a new population for Britain’s rarest cricket at a location in Sussex.

As part of the Changing Chalk partnership, conservation group Buglife has worked with Natural England and Sussex Wildlife Trust to relocate thirty-two Wart-biter Bush-crickets (Decticus verrucivorus) to establish a new population in the South Downs.

The Wart-biter Bush-cricket is one of Britain's most endangered insects, with only six known populations remaining across the UK. Four of these existing sites are already within the Changing Chalk project area.

Despite having wings, the insects are unable to fly – often leaving them trapped on isolated patches of high-quality chalk grassland.

As part of the Changing Chalk partnership, conservation group Buglife has worked with Natural England and Sussex Wildlife Trust to relocate thirty-two Wart-biter Bush-crickets (Decticus verrucivorus) to establish a new population in the South Downs. Picture: Steven Falk

"They're prisoners of their own habitat," explains Buglife Changing Chalk Conservation Officer, Alice Parfitt. "Without human intervention, it is unlikely that they would be able to colonise new areas, as a result of habitat fragmentation, no matter how perfect the conditions in other areas might be."

The Wart-biter Bush-cricket requires very specific conditions to survive: pristine chalk grassland rich with flowering plants and a mosaic of short and tussocky grass structures.

"This year's translocation is just the beginning," says Mark Monk-Terry, Reserves Manager from Sussex Wildlife Trust.

"We're optimistic that with continued support, this site will hum with Wart-biter activity for generations to come."

The team at Buglife announced plans to relocate similar numbers of individuals annually over the next three years, ensuring the new population has the best possible chance of establishing and thriving.

