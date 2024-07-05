Conservatives keep seat in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, even as Labour landslide storms into government
With 15,678 votes, it was former businesswoman Alison Griffiths who won the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton seat today, following a tightly contested race with Labour candidate Clare Walsh, who won 13,913 votes.
Shortly behind them both was former town councillor Sandra Daniels standing for Reform UK, who won 10,262 votes. Henry Jones, for the Liberal Democrats, won 5,081 votes, while Carol Birch for The Green Party, won 2,185 votes.
The results come while Keir Starmer’s Labour party storms into a historic victory, winning 365 seats and counting in constituencies across the country. In Bognor Regis, the elections come after long-standing MP Nick Gibb, who had served the area since 1997, when the constituency was created, announced he would not be running for election again.
In a reflection of national trends, which saw turnout down across the board compared to 2019, turnout in Bognor Regis was down 6.50 per cent, with some 77,565 voters turning out to the polls.
Although the Conservatives held onto the seat in Bognor Regis, they did so with a significantly smaller voteshare than in previous elections. Compared to Nick Gibb’s results in 2019, Alison Griffiths lost 29.4 per cent of the vote.
Contrarily, Labour’s vote share grew by a substantial 10.1 per cent. Reform UK also increased its vote share by 21.5 per cent, while the Green Party increased its share by 1.3 per cent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.