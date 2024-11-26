Constituents don't want another election, Chichester MP says as government petition makes waves

Chichester MP Jessica Brown-Fuller (Liberal Democrats) has spoken out after a petition for another general election made national headlines earlier this week.

“Clearly there are many people around the country deeply unhappy at the decisions this government has been taking and this petition is a demonstration of that discontent,” she told the Chichester Observer.

"However, I don't sense that what my constituents want right now is another general election. My focus as the Liberal Democrat MP for the Chichester constituency has been holding Labour strongly to account, from calling on the government to scrap the family farm tax to fighting for pensioners across the country to have their winter fuel payments reinstated.”

Her comments come after an online petition for an early general election made waves on social media over the weekend. The petition, which already has more than 2.5 million signatures, was started by disgruntled pub landlord Michael Westwood, who claims “the current Labour Government have (sic) gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.”

Parliament considers all petitions that reach more than 100,000 signatures for a debate, and the government will issue a response to any petition which garners more than 10,000 signatures. No official debate has taken place, by Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has already ruled out another election.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said “I remind myself that very many people didn't vote Labour at the last election,

"I'm not surprised that many of them want a rerun. That isn't how our system works. There will be plenty of people who didn't want us in, in the first place. So, what my focus is on is the decisions that I have to make every day."

It’s no surprise, given Labour’s landslide win in the July election, but some opposition figures have urged voters to support the petition, including Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith, who retweeted the petition and said: “f this Labour government were a consumer product, after Rachel Reeves' budget tax rises ("we have no plans to increase tax") people could return it under consumer mis-selling rules.”