Construction work on a controversial new incinerator in Horsham is set to start this summer.

It will be located in north Horsham, off the A264 near Warnham Station and the new Mowbray Village which is currently under construction.

The campaign group No Incinerator 4 Horsham has waged a lengthy battle to try and halt the incinerator plans but members say they now accept that it is going ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However they are urging people to attend a drop in public exhibition being held on Saturday April 22 from 10.30am to 3.30pm at Tanbridge House School, Farthings Hill, Guildford Road, Horsham.

A lengthy campaign has been waged against siting the incinerator in Horsham - but it is to go ahead this summer

A spokesperson said: “Members of the public will have a chance to quiz Qair, the new owners, and Hitachi Zosen Inova, constructors and operators, along with the Environment Agency, about the Horsham incinerator project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of the incinerator is expected to take more than three years and, when complete, is expected to receive 230,000 tonnes of waste a year.

The spokesperson added: “No Incinerator 4 Horsham would rather the Horsham incinerator isn’t built. It will impact on the lives of Horsham residents for the three and a half years’ construction and commissioning phases, and for an expected 30 years of operation, changing the landscape of Horsham for a generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additionally, despite being called ‘energy from waste’, the proposed incinerator is not in the right location to use the heat it generates.

“The public exhibition provides the first opportunity for more than five years, for the public to engage directly with the owners and operators of the proposed incinerator about this life-changing project – we encourage members of the public to attend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad