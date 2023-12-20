Construction waste fly-tipped in Eastbourne roads leads to council investigation

Eastbourne Borough Council have appealed for information following reports of construction waste being fly-tipped on residential streets in the town.

The council had received reports of the construction waste being dumped late at night on Thursday, December 14.

Two men were reportedly seen unloading a white van with a ‘caged back section and no front licence plates’.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council: “A large quantity of construction waste was fly-tipped in and around residents’ bins at Burlington Road/Elms Avenue between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday, December 14. Two men were seen unloading a white van with a caged back section and no front licence plates.

Eastbourne Borough Council have appealed for information following reports of construction waste being fly-tipped on residential streets in the town. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council

“Enquiries are ongoing – if you have any information that could help identify the perpetrators or vehicle owner, please contact us via: https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/contact-us-form