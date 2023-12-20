BREAKING

Construction waste fly-tipped in Eastbourne roads leads to council investigation

Eastbourne Borough Council have appealed for information following reports of construction waste being fly-tipped on residential streets in the town.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 20th Dec 2023, 12:42 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 12:43 GMT
The council had received reports of the construction waste being dumped late at night on Thursday, December 14.

Two men were reportedly seen unloading a white van with a ‘caged back section and no front licence plates’.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council: “A large quantity of construction waste was fly-tipped in and around residents’ bins at Burlington Road/Elms Avenue between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday, December 14. Two men were seen unloading a white van with a caged back section and no front licence plates.

Eastbourne Borough Council have appealed for information following reports of construction waste being fly-tipped on residential streets in the town. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Council
“Enquiries are ongoing – if you have any information that could help identify the perpetrators or vehicle owner, please contact us via: https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/contact-us-form

"We may wish to prosecute the person responsible for the fly tipping. If this is the case, we may ask whether you would be willing to give evidence.”