Consultant described as being ‘epitome of team working’ receives University Hospitals Sussex Star of the Month award

Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Praneil Patel from University Hospitals Sussex has been awarded Star of the Month after being recognised for his kind and supportive attitude to helping those around him.

Star of the Month is a award that recognises the commitment and dedication of staff members who give a service that is over and above what is expected of them in order to make a difference to patients, visitors and/or their colleagues.

Praneil was nominated by Julie Carr, Midwifery Matron, for being the “epitome of team working” for the countless occasions he has stepped up to support his team and colleagues in their time of need.

Praneil said: “It’s a real pleasure to get this award for what I would say we all do on a daily basis. I think that I’m not unique in the values that I hold, and I know that the Worthing obstetric team and the midwifery team all embody the values of team working and looking out for each other. Even though I know that I’m the one who has received this award, I do feel like this is an award for everyone I work with because I think they make me good at my job and I hope I do the same for them.”

Praneil presented with his certificate alongside his team lead and Hospital Director of Nursing

Julie said: “Whenever a request is made for a consultant obstetrician to help us safely move or plan the workload, either due to strikes or due to high-risk cases needing a whole theatre day, then Praneil is always keen to support the midwives in antenatal clinic and delivery suite to do this.”

Praneil was nominated for his commitment to always putting the patient first, including assisting team members to assess the risk of all the planned and elective work, so they can determine who and how to safely move the planned caesarean sections that had already been booked.

Praneil also joined in making the calls to the women and pregnant people to provide compassionate and clear explanations to them about why their planned caesarean sections were safe to be moved so they felt reassured and clear on what was happening.

Julie expressed: “Praneil is an excellent communicator whom our women and pregnant people trust. He explains everything to patients, families, and the wider multi-disciplinary team in such a way that it is easy to understand.

“The team working amongst obstetricians, anaesthetists and the maternity team at the Worthing site is excellent all around. However, Praneil ensures excellent team working and psychological safety of the whole team on every shift.”