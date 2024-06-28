The public consultation webinar was held on Wednesday, June 19, to discuss aspects of plans to build 700 new homes at Morning Mills Farm between Eastbourne and Polegate.

Plans for Mornings Mill Farm include 700 private and affordable homes, 8,600 sqaure metres of retail and commercial space, medical space, children’s play areas as well as a sports pavilion and community hub.

Developer Tarn Homes has also stated its intentions to to establishing walking and cycling routes around and through 20-hectare of green space which will be retained, along with the existing 1066 path.

Six ponds and lakes are also proposed to be established around the site including the Northern green corridor, country park and site frontage, increasing biodiversity.

The site was acquired by Tarn Homes with outline planning permission already granted and the overall scheme’s design in place.

Another planning application detailing aspects of the proposals will be submitted in Summer 2024, and Tarn Homes is seeking the feedback of people who live, work and visit the area to help shape these details and will be gathering the feedback until July 3.

Development on the site was refused in 2019 on the grounds of highways issues as well as in 2017 where Wealden council turned down an application by the University of Brighton and the Vine family to develop the site.

A new proposal was submitted in 2021 and in 2022, following a three-day public inquiry, a planning inspector allowed an appeal and granted permission for the development at Morning Mill Farm.

1 . Consultation held for plans to build 700 new homes in Polegate Consultation held for plans to build 700 new homes in PolegatePhoto: Contributed

2 . Consultation held for plans to build 700 new homes in Polegate Consultation held for plans to build 700 new homes in PolegatePhoto: Tarn Homes

3 . Consultation held for plans to build 700 new homes in Polegate Consultation held for plans to build 700 new homes in PolegatePhoto: Tarn Homes

4 . Consultation held for plans to build 700 new homes in Polegate Consultation held for plans to build 700 new homes in PolegatePhoto: Tarn Homes