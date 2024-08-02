Consultation launched for Eastbourne residents to have their say on HMO planning in the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastbourne Borough Council has launched a consultation outlining potential new approaches to planning for Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) in the town.

Four drop-in events are being held to give people the opportunity to learn more and speak with officers before the consultation ends on Friday, September 27.

Councillor Peter Diplock, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: "HMOs form an important part of the housing offer in Eastbourne, especially for people whose housing options are limited, such as young professionals, students and those on low incomes who are unable to afford their own self-contained accommodation.

"However, when there is a high concentration of HMOs in an area, we have seen that standards can fall below expected levels and anti-social behaviour has increased in a number of locations."

In July, Cabinet councillors agreed a package of interventions to help address issues associated with HMOs such as the introduction of new planning policy to assist in the determination of planning applications for new HMOs and tighter controls over when new HMOs need planning permission.

Under permitted development rights, landlords can currently convert single private dwellings to small HMOs with six or less occupants without needing to apply for planning permission.

The council is seeking people’s views on its proposal to make an Article 4 Direction which would remove these permitted development rights so that all developers who wish to change a house into an HMO in Devonshire, Meads, Upperton and parts of St Anthonys will need to apply for planning permission, whatever the number of occupants

Councillor Diplock added: “We want to improve HMOs for all concerned so I hope as many people as possible give us their views in this consultation to help shape the way we plan for them in the future.”

Three drop-in events at Eastbourne Town Hall will be on:

· Wednesday, September 11, 11am - 2pm

· Monday, September 16, 2pm-5pm

· Tuesday, September 24, 5pm-8pm

A further drop-in event will be held at Leaf Hall, Seaside, on Wednesday, September 18, 3pm – 7pm.

To take part in the consultation, visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/HMO-Planning

Alternatively, email your comments to [email protected] or write to: Planning Policy, Eastbourne Borough Council, Eastbourne Town Hall, Grove Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4UH