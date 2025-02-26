Consultation launched for new skatepark in Hailsham

A public consultation has been launched to gather residents' views on two proposed design options for the new skatepark at the Wealden Community Sports Hub in North Hailsham.

Wealden District Council are providing a four-week window for feedback on the new designs for the Wealden Community Sports Hub Skatepark. The consultation is live until March 19.

The skatepark designs are by Canvas, a local consultation, design, and construction company specialising in concrete skateparks. The aim of the designs is to create inclusive and accommodating spaces for both beginners and experienced skaters.

One option emphasises a designated ‘slow’ section for beginners and younger users, allowing them to practice the basics and build confidence. This option includes low-level transitions and street features such as a 2 ft quarter pipe, slappy curb, and polejam/wallie pyramid.

The alternative design option focuses more heavily on one area of use, such as a bowl or street, given that many existing facilities in the region offer a mix of features. Alternatively, this layout could incorporate a lower-level mixture of features to better cater to beginners while still maintaining the interest of experienced skaters who are accustomed to higher obstacles.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “This consultation is crucial to ensure that our new skatepark meets the needs and preferences of the community. Skateparks are vital recreational spaces that encourage physical activity, creativity, and social interaction. We urge residents of all ages to participate in the consultation and help us create a facility that everyone can enjoy.”

Residents can join in with the consultation by visiting the provided link here https://canvasspaces.co.uk/wealdenskatepark or an in-person consultation held March 6 at the Wealden District Council offices in Hailsham, located on Vicarage Lane from 4.15pm to 7.15pm.