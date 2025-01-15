Consultation launched over plans for education shake-up in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A public consultation has been launched over a shake-up in education which will see the creation of a new multi academy trust in Horsham.

The trust is to be formed by Horsham’s Forest School and The College of Richard Collyer following approval by the Department for Education.

The trust – to be called the Horsham Learning Alliance – is now staging a formal public consultation over its plans with a closing date of February 24. People can respond via the college and school websites or by emailing [email protected]

It is planned to convert and form the new multi-academy trust in September 2025.

In a statement when plans were first outlined last November, the trust said: “Our project to develop a new trust brought together a number of schools in Horsham to help guide the development of our mission, vision and values and shape how the new Horsham Learning Alliance can use the power of education to improve the lives of local children and young people.

"We are very grateful for this support, testament to how strong our individual schools are locally and how, through a collegiate culture, we aim to grow in the coming years and benefit from the ideas and expertise of new partners.

"Our vision is for an all through trust with early years, primary, secondary and sixth form provision including schools from Horsham and surrounding areas.”

Collyer’s, which provides sixth form education and offers A Level and also vocational, technical and GCSE courses for 16-19 year old students as well as adult education courses, says there are no plans to change the college’s provision or alter its admissions criteria.

The college currently has 2,490 students and has 332 adult education part-time evening students.

Students attending Collyer’s on the date of dissolution as a sixth form college will continue their education as planned at Collyer’s as a 16-19 academy.

The trust says that once formed, its ambition is that other schools in the town will want to join them, “preserving their unique cultures whilst benefitting from being part of a larger collaborative group.”