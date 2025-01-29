Consultation underway for Phase One of School Streets Scheme at Eastbourne school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A consultation, led by East Sussex County Council, is underway for the implementation of Phase One of a School Streets Scheme at a primary school in Eastbourne.

Phase One of the plans in the consultation, which closes on March 13, are for the the ‘experimental prohibition of motor vehicles on Chailey Close and Redford Close near Langney Primary School.

This will mean that there would be a ‘prohibition of motor vehicles from Monday to Friday between the hours of 8.15am and 8.45am and between the hours of 2.45pm and 3.30pm with residents will be exempt from the restrictions.

These restrictions are being introduced for six months using an ETRO (Experimental Traffic Regulation Order).

Redford Close gives onto a commercial access gate for Langney Primary Academy, which the school repurposed as a second entrance during the pandemic.

The school opened the entrance to deal with government restrictions regarding bubble groups and staggered start and finish times, and has continued to use the gate after restrictions were lifted.

East Sussex County Council meanwhile ran a consultation in May 2024 which was met with ‘positive’ responses and are looking for feedback regarding the proposal.

A spokesperson for the council added: “The aim of the School Streets scheme is to support a healthier local environment near to the school, by making it safer and more enjoyable for everyone in the community to walk, wheel or cycle.

“Road signs have been introduced on Chailey Close and Redford Close to show the access restrictions around the school entrance areas at peak school hours.

“These restrictions are being introduced for six months using an ETRO. The ETRO will enable the County Council to monitor the operation of the School Streets, to evaluate if it is working effectively, with the view to making it permanent thereafter.

“A copy of the ETRO, plans showing the lengths of road and a statement of the Council’s reason for making the Order, may be examined from Friday, September 6 in Reception at East Sussex County Council in Lewes.”