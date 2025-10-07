The future of a St Leonards housing development has been plunged into uncertainty as the contractor building the new homes has filed for administration.

Boutique Modern was responsible for carrying out the development for Hastings Borough Council.

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the announcement about Boutique Modern, who we were working with on the building of the Bexhill Road housing site. We are waiting for further information about what happens next and how this impacts our plans for this site.”

The council said work had not yet started on the site and the development was still in the preparation stage.

An impression on the proposed development in Bexhill Road, St Leonards. Picture: Hastings Borough Council

In June this year the modular homes company, based in Newhaven, announced it was set to deliver its first scheme for the council to build 16 affordable homes in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.

The development, based on land to the rear of 419-447 Bexhill Road, involved a mix of eight two-bedroom family homes and eight one-bedroom properties.

Boutique Modern is responsible for other developments in Sussex, which now face uncertainty following the news.

Adur District Council said the firm was working on two developments in Lancing and added on Monday (October 6) that the company had 'issued a notice that it intends to appoint an administrator because of the company's financial position'.