'Controlled explosion' removes suspected ordnance on East Sussex beach
A controlled explosion removed suspected ordnance on an East Sussex beach earlier today (January 14).
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers received a report of suspected ammunition off Coast Road, Normans Bay, at around 2.45pm yesterday and set up a cordon to keep the area safe.
"A cordon was set up and monitored overnight, and the EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) attended about 8am the following day (14 January) to safely carry out a controlled explosion,” they added.
