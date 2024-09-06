Wealden planners have given the green light to “phase zero” of a controversial housing development on the outskirts of Eastbourne.

On Thursday (September 5), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South granted reserved matters permission to an application connected to the 700-home Mornings Mill development in Lower Willingdon.

Developer Tarn Homes had been seeking permission to build out a spine road and other infrastructure, described as “phase zero” of the wider housing scheme. The houses and other facilities are set to follow in future applications.

While recommended for approval, objections had been raised by both Polegate Town Council and Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council.

The 700-home Mornings Mill development in Lower Willingdon. Pic: Contributed

Speaking at the meeting, Willingdon and Jevington councillor Ian Nisbet set out the parish council’s fears about the phasing of the scheme, saying it risked some elements being lost.

Cllr Nisbet said: “We well understand the need for phasing such a large development but remain very concerned that phasing may leave some of the infrastructure expected until after the housing development has been completed and then possibly not at all.

“You will be aware of the debacle at Hindsland when the inspector decided, against our proposals, that housing was more important than the provision of a new medical centre, which has left residents without proper and timely primary healthcare.

“We say it is unacceptable that you may be moving ahead without ensuring that the medical centre comes forward without any further delay.”

Both councils had also raised concerns about the adequacy of the development’s drainage measures proposed, although these were considered to be appropriate by East Sussex County Council, the lead local flood authority.

During the hearing, concerns were also raised about which wards the development was based in. Lower Willingdon councillor Stephen Shing pointed out that meeting papers listed the scheme as being within the Polegate South and Willingdon ward without noting its dual location. Cllr Shing argued this meant the scheme should not be determined due to a ‘legal error’, although this was disputed by officers.

Ultimately, the committee opted to determine the scheme as both wards councillors had the opportunity to address the proposals. The committee went on to grant permission in line with the officers’ recommendation, noting its outline planning permission.

The overall scheme has been controversial for some time, with its original application (considered by Wealden District Council in 2021) generating more than 800 letters of objection from local residents.

The outline scheme was initially refused on three grounds: its location outside of the 1998 development boundary; the safety of its highways access; and the potential for development to increase flood risk. Officers at the time had warned that these reasons for refusal were unlikely to succeed at appeal.

This proved to be the case when the council’s refusal was overturned at appeal in September 2022. The council was also told to pay significant costs to the developer, with a planning inspector at the time describing the council’s refusal of the scheme as “the epitome of unreasonable behaviour”.

For further information see application reference WD/2024/0946/MRM on the Wealden District Council website.

