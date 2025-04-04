Controversial bid for nearly 70 homes in Middleton-on-Sea refused

The proposed plans have been rejected.

A controversial bid for 67 homes on land south of Ancton Lane, in Middleton-on-Sea has been refused after almost two years.

Councillors finally rejected the application, which was first submitted in 2023, and then resubmitted in August last year after a spate of objections, on March 31 – citing a number of potential issues.

Among them were concerns that almost half of the site would be built over known flood zones, that not enough information had been supplied to demonstrate that the proposed drainage scheme would not result in off-site flooding, and that the development would result in the loss of high-value agricultural land.

The development’s impact on nearby designated heritage assets, and a line of hybrid black poplar trees on Ancton Lane, which is protected by a Tree Protection Order, was also mentioned.

It was a huge relief for locals, who have submitted approximately 500 letters of objection to the proposal since it was first submitted, many of them laying out the same concerns expressed by councillors in their refusal notice.

"The existing infrastructure of North Middleton is under extreme stress and often fails,” reads on objection, submitted by Parish Council Vice Chair Shirley Haywood. “Every heavy rainstorm causes flooding in Ancton Lane and the SUDS proposal of allowing yet more surface water run off from this new development to slowly enter already-overloaded ditches will lead to these flood events lasting much longer.”

Speaking to the Bognor Regis Observer, Charles Caney, a member of a resident’s organisation which opposed the Ancton Lane development from the very beginning, added: “We’re relieved and we’re grateful that the council’s acknowledged the limitations of the site.

"We’re not against developments. We’re against inappropriate developments and inappropriate locations, which this is. It’s a flood area, and it would have caused all sorts of problems for local people if it were built. Not people on the site itself necessarily, but the neighbours on the thousands of properties around.”

Although the application has now been refused, there is still a chance that the applicants – Kinstead Developments – will appeal the decision,but Mr Caney said he and other residents remain keen to continue their opoosition.

To find out more about the application, search for reference M/49/24/PL on the Arun District Council planning portal.

