Controversial Eastbourne retirement flat plans revised

Last year, developer Untold Living put forward plans for a major retirement complex on land east of Martinique Way.

The development was previously proposed to have 137 flats across seven-storeys – but residents objected to the plans in their hundreds.

Concerns largely revolved around lack of privacy for existing dwellings, an increase to traffic in the area and added stress to infrastructure.

A revised scheme has now been released which developers say they feel ‘positively addresses those concerns and results in an improved solution for the site’.

Under the new proposals, one storey will be removed from the building and the number of proposed flats has been reduced to 128. The developers state the newly-proposed height of the apartment block will ‘closely match the neighbouring Sovereign Quay buildings’.

Additionally, the plans state that the northern end of the building will be eroded to open up views of the Martello Tower from Sovereign Quay, while a ‘slightly lighter palette’ of panels have been proposed for the building’s exterior to be more in-keeping with the surroundings.

Untold Living have also replaced an apartment in the centre of the building with a glazed upper link, ‘allowing views of the sky through the building’.

Objecting to the proposals, Caroline Blagg of Macquarie Quay said: “The application has changed very little since the last application and so should again be rejected on the same grounds.

“128 flats is far too big for the site and should be reduced to half that number and considerably lower.”

Lucy Osler of Madeira Way said: “The loss of light and privacy will still have a major impact on residents here already. This will stretch over neighbouring blocks given the height[...] and this will cause problems with people’s wellbeing and mental health in the long term.

“South East Water and local GP [surgeries] cannot cope with current demand, how will it be with 137 more apartments?”

In a letter submitted to this newspaper, a group of residents from Sovereign Harbour have also objected to the updated plans.

The letter states: “The proposal is much higher than existing properties so significantly alters the skyline and aesthetic of coastline. This area is the gateway to the harbour and as such it should not be blighted by such a huge, uninviting building.

"The development could put additional pressure on already stretched local infrastructure, including drainage systems and emergency services, which may struggle to cope with increased demand during flooding events.

"The water supply and sewage systems in Eastbourne are already facing significant challenges, which could be exacerbated by a new development around Martello Tower 66.

“The impact on the emergency services will be huge; they will struggle to get through resulting in a potential danger to life. Indeed, [the site] has been used to land the air ambulance when there have been life or death emergencies here for the residents.

“We feel that Eastbourne does not need yet another half empty care home."

To view the full application, see reference 230847 on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.

1 . Controversial Eastbourne retirement flat plans revised An artist's impression of the developmentPhoto: EBC

