Controversial Lancing road works could be nearing completion, county council says

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road works which sparked traffic chaos on the junction of Western Road and Brighton Road in Lancing could be nearing completion, West Sussex County Council has said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works, which in combination with similar works by UK Power Networks at the junction of South Street and Brighton Road, have led to considerable rush hour delays in Lancing, are intended to maintain and improve the roads – but residents have complained about the impact on their commutes.

Fortunately, the county council has confirmed both projects are due to complete soon, with the West Road works scheduled to finish on October 25, and the South Street works set to finish on October 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are other road works taking place in the area, the council has said, but these are necessary maintenance or repairs by utility companies, some of which are emergency responses.

The roadworks have led to serious delays and congestion. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

A spokesperson went on to say: “We make every effort to coordinate planned work on our road network to minimise the amount of disruption. Utility companies have the legal right to access, maintain and install their apparatus in the public highway. Every application for works is carefully considered taking into account other works in the surrounding area before a permit is issued. However, utility companies have a statutory right to undertake emergency works on the highway with little or no notice and the County Council has no power to prevent the utility company from responding to such incidents.

"We acknowledge the pressure placed on an already busy area of the network while the various roadworks are underway. Our Streetworks team utilise one.network to provide live updates of all roadworks in progress, including emergency responses as we are informed of them, and we encourage drivers to check the site when planning their journeys.”

The statement comes after news that the council, eager to improve traffic flow for the duration of the works, installed new control measures earlier this week – prompting praise from the chairman of the nearby Lancing Business Park, who said: “This really is great news for the 250 businesses and 3000 employees based nearby on Lancing Business Park. It may seem like a cliché, but travel time really is money for our local businesses and anything that can be done to help keep our roads flowing, really helps support the local economy.”