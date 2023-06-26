Controversial plans for 30 homes and an open play area in North Mundham refused by district council

The plans, which were first submitted in 2021, would have seen the homes built at Streamside Farm, near Tumble Cottage, and, alongside the homes themselves, included provision for appropriate landscaping and modification of existing access. Ten of the proposed dwellings would have been allocated for affordable housing.

The proposals proved controversial with a number of local bodies and Chichester District Council opted to refuse them last week. Justifying their decision, a spokesperson said the plans would lead to a fundamental change in the appearance of the site, with a lasting impact on the character of the landscape. While the council have acknowledged that such changes are inevitable when it comes to building on undeveloped land, an officer made clear the plans would lead to the creation of an isolated enclave of housing with few connections to nearby settlements.

Officers said the project might also lead to unsustainable increase in impacts on local road networks without funding to make requisite improvements to the nearby A27, which, they added, they are unlikely to receive.

An artist's impression of the view from Lagness Road. Picture: Chichester District Council.

Failure to provide for infrastructure was another major theme of the refusal, with the council’s report also citing the lack of a ‘provision for securing the necessary infrastructure obligations the proposal generates including the provision of affordable housing, transport infrastructure (and) the provision and maintenance of public open space’.

The council’s refusal echo a number of concerns levied by residents and important local organisations. Before Chichester District Council had the final say, North Mundham Parish Councillors said they had serious concerns about the risk of flooding on the site – claiming development will lead to a serious risk of surface water contamination in the nearby Pagham Rife. ”

Some residents also wrote in to make their feelings known, including Mrs Caroline Martin, who said: “An additional 30 houses in a small village isn't needed. The traffic has already heavily increased through there, and can take 30 mins plus some mornings to get from Runcton Farm Shop to the free school.”